Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 81,155 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,155 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of MLCO opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.