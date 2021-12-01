Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 96,200 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,674,020.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCTX opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market cap of $380.94 million, a P/E ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.70. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

