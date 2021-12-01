Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.36.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACET shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.