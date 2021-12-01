Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth $1,687,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NYSE:FMS opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

