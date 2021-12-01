Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

