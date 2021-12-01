Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,028 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.58. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

