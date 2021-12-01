CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $133,651.16 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $17.55 or 0.00030117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $133,651.16 and $195.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

