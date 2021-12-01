Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.48

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 101221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

