Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 12,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,007. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

