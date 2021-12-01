CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,145,135 shares.The stock last traded at $89.21 and had previously closed at $89.24.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after buying an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

