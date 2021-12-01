Dai Hits Market Capitalization of $6.46 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Dai has a market cap of $6.46 billion and approximately $822.95 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00235660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.