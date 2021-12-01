Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading Up 1.1%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT) shares were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Dais had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 65.13%.

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

