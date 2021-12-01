Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTRC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

