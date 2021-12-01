Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DTRC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,506. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.99.
Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile
