Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dalrada stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 27,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,236. Dalrada has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.88 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 7.57.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

