Dan Levitan Sells 5,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Trupanion stock traded down $11.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.14. The company had a trading volume of 363,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,597. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $140.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.17 and a beta of 1.98.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.80.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

