Danielle Simpson Sells 1,034 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CMO Danielle Simpson sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $10,226.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine.

