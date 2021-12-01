Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 116659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after buying an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after buying an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.
About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
