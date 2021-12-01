Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 116659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $460,200. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after buying an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after buying an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after buying an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.