Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Down 5%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 7,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,452,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

DNMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $460,200 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

