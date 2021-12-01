DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $225,954.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.75 or 0.97340400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.93 or 0.00670897 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003202 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.