David S. Taylor Acquires 6,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DAL opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of -278.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

