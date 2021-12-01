Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.64. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 3,666 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69.

Deep Down Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

