Deeper Network Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $155.79 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.82 or 0.08162819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,872.62 or 0.97560532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021873 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

