DeFiner Price Up 1% Over Last Week (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 1% against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00236686 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00086697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

