DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Up 67.3% in November

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 704.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.56.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

