DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.98

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

