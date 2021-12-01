DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 479,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 434,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,078,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

