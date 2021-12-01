Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Down 6.7%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 7,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 456,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 245.20% and a negative net margin of 47.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 332.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 124.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 449,212 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.