Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXLG. DA Davidson began coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DXLG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 1,166,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $452.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $350,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,357 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

