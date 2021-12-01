Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of DB opened at $12.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,501,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,415,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,831 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

