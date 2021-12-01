Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 774.86 ($10.12).

EZJ opened at GBX 526.32 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.77. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 620.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

