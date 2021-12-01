Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €66.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($83.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.14 ($75.16).

Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.61.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

