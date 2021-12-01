Devro plc (LON:DVO) to Issue GBX 2.80 Dividend

Devro plc (LON:DVO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DVO opened at GBX 210.61 ($2.75) on Wednesday. Devro has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 214.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £351.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

