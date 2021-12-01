Dfpg Investments LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.1% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,626.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,537.00 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,482.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,452.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

