Dfpg Investments LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE opened at $666.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $632.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

