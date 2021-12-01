Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

