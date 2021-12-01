Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period.

VXF opened at $182.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.94.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

