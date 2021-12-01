Dfpg Investments LLC Sells 84 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dfpg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,877.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,855.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,688.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

