Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $31,813.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

