DigixDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $74.44 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $919.07 or 0.01566178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $74.44 million and $116,993.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00390165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00240243 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00087906 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 80,992 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.