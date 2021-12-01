Diligence (IRA) Market Cap Achieves $7,285.83

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Diligence has a total market cap of $7,285.83 and $23.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diligence has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005963 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

IRA is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

Diligence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diligence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diligence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

