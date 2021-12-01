Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.67.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE DDS opened at $273.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.