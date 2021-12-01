discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Plans GBX 3.35 Dividend

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON DSCV opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,068.65. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

