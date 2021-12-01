DistX (DISTX) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last week, DistX has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $22,369.35 and $29,443.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00065143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,725.15 or 0.08052088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,163.52 or 0.99116052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021578 BTC.

About DistX

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

