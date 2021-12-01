DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 895 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $14,037,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $1,779,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.39. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

