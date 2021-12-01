DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,683 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NLOK stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

