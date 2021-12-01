DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

