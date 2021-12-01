DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,973 shares of company stock worth $988,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

