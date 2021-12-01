DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after buying an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,020,000 after purchasing an additional 763,946 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

ARE opened at $200.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

