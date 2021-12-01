Dominion Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of D stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

