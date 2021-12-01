Dominion Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.
Dominion Energy has increased its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.
Shares of D stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
