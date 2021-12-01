Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. Donaldson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.570-$2.730 EPS.

NYSE:DCI opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

